Tshwane mayor Moya calls for inquiry into local municipalities

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has raised concern about alleged irregularities, wasted funds and a lack of accountability in local municipalities, saying the situation warrants its own dedicated commission of inquiry.

This comes amid revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry surrounding the Ekurhuleni metro police and top municipal officials, including suspended deputy chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi and former city manager Imogen Mashazi. The two face allegations of irregular promotional hires and the failure to vet or investigate officers involved in serious crimes, among other things.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Moya said issues uncovered at the Madlanga commission are not isolated incidents but a broader problem in the local government sphere.

Moya highlighted financial mismanagement at municipalities, pointing out substantial amounts wasted on “assets under construction and unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure”.

“If you look at communities in all municipalities, you find projects that were started but not completed, the amount of bad decisions taken by senior managers, and the lack of accountability.

“It shows why our progress has been so minimal as a country because the sphere that is supposed to be delivering has been turned into a mafia state. That’s how municipalities are. It’s a mafia state where you have senior officials getting away with such things and not having much accountability.”

Moya acknowledged that the city she is in charge of has faced its own challenges due to past irregularities, but asserted her administration is working to solve those issues.

“Tshwane is one of those cases. This city was on its knees. Imagine collapsing a city that’s responsible for more than four million people, and the impact that is felt by communities and people.”

She said the Madlanga commission serves as a reminder for the government and those in positions of power and influence to take decisive action.

