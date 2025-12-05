Politics

City of Joburg ‘has not stopped cleaning after G20’: Dada Morero on rubbish delays

Khodani Mpilo

Images of uncollected rubbish in central Joburg circulated on social media. Mayor Dada Morero says city officials are on the ground monitoring the situation to ensure normal services resume as quickly as possible. (@spmdletshe)

Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero says the city has not stopped cleaning the CBD after the recent G20 events after images of uncollected rubbish circulated on social media.

In a post on X Morero acknowledged residents’ frustration and said the delays were linked to operational challenges at Pikitup.

“Residents of Johannesburg, I understand your frustrations. Let me clarify. The city has not stopped cleaning after the G20. Our work began before the G20 and is ongoing,” he said.

Disruptions were caused by a transition to new fleet service providers which affected several depots across the city, he said.

“Pikitup has assured me services will stabilise in the coming week as the new fleet gets up to speed with established routes.”

City officials are on the ground monitoring the situation to ensure normal services resume as quickly as possible, he added

“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve our waste management efforts. Our commitment to keeping Johannesburg clean remains firm and unchanged.”

