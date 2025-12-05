Loyiso Masuku beats Dada Morero in Joburg ANC leadership race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Loyiso Masuku has been announced as the new ANC regional chairperson of Johannesburg. She is the first woman leader of the region.

Masuku received 184 votes while Dada Morero fell short with 149 votes.

It was a clean sweep, with all of Masuku’s slate emerging victorious in the hotly contested battle for leadership of Johannesburg:

Former spokesperson Masilo Serekele emerged victorious as regional deputy chairperson, with his contender Eunice Mgcina lagging behind with 143 votes.

In the leadership race for regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye was re-elected into the post with 205 votes, defeating Lebogang Tshabalala’s 128 votes.

Lerato Bob from the Masuku faction is regional deputy secretary with 187 votes, while Nomoya Mnisi lost the battle with 157 votes.

Regional treasurer Maxwell Nedzamba received an overwhelming majority, garnering 233 votes, while Muzi Nkosi only received 98 votes.

Masuku is expected to close the three-day conference.

The voting for additional regional executive members is to resume shortly.

This is a developing story

