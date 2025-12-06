Politics

IN FULL | What “Witness D” said during his testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Evidence leaders applied to have evidence presented in camera indefinitely as the hearings proceed.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s office said he will meet and brief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on the murder investigation this weekend. (Kabelo Mokoena)

The death of “Witness D” who testified before the Madlanga commission has brought into sharp focus why it is important for government to ensure that witnesses are protected to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe testified as“Witness D”but his voice was not disguised during his testimony. He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chiefJulius Mkhwanaziin the cover-up of a murder scene.

Below is Van der Merwe’s full testimony.

1763366700 Madlanga Commission Record 20251114 Day 33 by Mamoriri Radebe

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Madlanga Commission witness gunned down: Police hunting who gave the order for the hit

2

Gqom Pioneer DJ Lag strikes an inclusive balance in ‘Southside Mixtape’

3

PARTING SHOT | Emotions of the Sun, a Solar Pilgrimage on Bree Street

4

With ‘Cats’, Artscape’s feline groovy

5

Bafana to play in World Cup opener against Mexico in repeat of 2010

Related Articles