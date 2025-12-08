IN PICS | ANC national general council

The ANC convened its national general council (NGC) on Monday amid growing discussions around internal succession battles.
This marks the party’s fifth NGC since its inception. The gathering is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where key organisational and political matters are expected to dominate deliberations.
TimesLIVE photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Mukovhe Mulidzwi were there to capture the event.
