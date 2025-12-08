Politics

IN PICS | ANC national general council

ANC chaplain Rev Dr Vukile Mehana, President Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the ANC's fifth national general council at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on December 8 2025. (refilwe kholomonyane)

The ANC convened its national general council (NGC) on Monday amid growing discussions around internal succession battles.

This marks the party’s fifth NGC since its inception. The gathering is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where key organisational and political matters are expected to dominate deliberations.

TimesLIVE photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Mukovhe Mulidzwi were there to capture the event.

