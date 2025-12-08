LIVE UPDATES | Day 4 of ANC national general council

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

December 08, 2025.ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers political overview during the National General Council held at Birchwood Conference Centrre in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

December 11 2025, 05:30

A female ANC president is inevitable: Mabuyane

Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has voiced an appetite for a female president in the ANC.

Though he would not say it outright, Mabuyane referred to four regions in his province being led by women.

This follows a report by the Sunday Times that indicated ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was eyeing National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza as his successor.

December 11 2025, 05:26

The R3-trillion strategy against US trade barriers

The ANC is discussing an investment and export-diversification plan that aims to lift South African exports to R3-trillion at its mid-term national general council as the government seeks to shore up the economy in response to recent punitive tariffs imposed by the US.

The investment plan is central to the ANC’s move to insulate the country’s economy from the fallout of US-imposed tariffs, particularly on steel, vehicle components and other industrial goods.

December 10 2025, 06:03

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Beyond the internal squabbles and rented ideas of the NGC, there is us voters

In adopting the 1996 constitution at its 50th conference in Mahikeng, the ANC entered a terrain of struggle it might have missed entirely. It could be overlooking an opportunity to frame it as a strategic pillar of its National Democratic Revolution (NDR), as represented by the wheel on its emblem.

It is questionable if the ANC was prepared for the constitutional democracy, which it won elections to preside over in 1994. Evidence in rhetoric, political behaviour, its relationship with the rule of law, the persistent stance that ANCness is the highest authority over the law and the growing pains of a prospective federalist multiparty democracy all demonstrate an unreadiness.

December 10 2025, 06:00

ANC to investigate allegations of vote buying at Johannesburg conference

The ANC in Gauteng will investigate allegations of vote buying at the Johannesburg regional conference, which saw Loyiso Masuku defeating Dada Morero as chairperson.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the ANC’s national general council (NGC), Gauteng provincial task team convener Amos Masondo said the party was aware of allegations surrounding the regional conference.

“We heard, and we have our own suspicions. We are pursuing the issues. We will ensure that discipline is enforced and that a contribution is made in the direction of ensuring overall correction in the situation,” he said.

December 10 2025, 05:58

‘Open it up’: Mashatile urges ANC to consider allowing contenders to use money for their campaigns

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has urged the ANC to consider allowing its members to openly use money to campaign for positions at conferences.

Mashatile said, however, that the party should heavily regulate this by forcing contenders to disclose their funders and allow it to peruse their bank accounts.

December 09 2025, 06:52

ANC NEC rejected SACP’s dual membership - Mbalula tells NGC as fate of tripartite alliance hangs in the balance

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has rejected the idea of dual membership for SACP members should it not reverse its decision to contest elections.

This is according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who told the party’s national general council the NEC has essentially given the SACP an ultimatum to either backtrack on its decision to contest elections on its own or have its members lose their ANC membership.

December 08 2025, 20:04

Sunday Times political reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa unpacks ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s NGC opening address.

December 08 2025, 15:02

Mabuyane eyes third term, plays coy on ANC deputy

The party’s Eastern Cape chairperson seeks to solidify influence with third-term bid.

December 08 2025, 13:52

IN PICS | ANC national general council

The ANC convened its national general council (NGC) on Monday amid growing discussions around internal succession battles.

December 08 2025, 12:40

Regaining eThekwini not a walk in the park: ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu has cast doubt on whether the ANC can retain eThekwini in the next local government elections.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the party’s national general council (NGC), Mabuyakhulu said that the party understood the task to regain lost ground in the metro was “not a walk in the park”.

December 08 2025, 12:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade arrives at the ANCNGC at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

December 08 2025, 12:27

Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa gives an update on the ANC staff picket outside the Birchwood Hotel where the party’s National General Council is taking place.

December 08 2025, 12:17

ANC NEC members Zizi Kodwa alongside Bathabile Dlamini ‘just arrived’ at the party’s NGC in Boksburg Gauteng

December 08 2025, 12:06

Ramaphosa delivers the political overview at the ANC’s national general council

December 08 2025, 12:00

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says African countries must prioritise trade with one another.

December 08 2025, 11:45

‘We are fighting for our rights’: Luthuli House staff picket outside NGC over non-payment of salaries

The first day of the ANC national general council (NGC) has been marred by Luthuli House staff picketing over non-payment of their salaries.

Leaders and members of the ANC, including its president Cyril Ramaphosa, were confronted by staff members holding up placards and singing struggle songs as they drove into the Birchwood Hotel on the East Rand for the NGC. The staff sang songs such as Silwela Amalungelo Ethu (we are fighting for our rights) as motorcades of senior party leaders drove into the venue.

[ ‘We are fighting for our rights’: Luthuli House staff picket outside NGC over non-payment of salariesOpens in new window ]

December 08 2025, 11:40

WATCH LIVE | ANC’s 5th national general council

The ANC is holding its national general council from Monday at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where the party will assess its organisational health, policy direction and performance in government. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to open the congress.

December 08 2025, 11:36

December 07 2025, 18:00

ANC moves to steady Ramaphosa as tensions rise before crunch meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa enters this week’s ANC national general council with renewed assurances from the ANC leadership that he will serve out his full term.

This even as murmurs of a leadership shake-up and frustration over South Africa’s coalition government ripple through the governing party.

While the council does not elect leaders, it has historically been a political pressure valve at which frustrations can boil over and shape succession battles long before they formally begin.

