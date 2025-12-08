Politics

POLL | Do you think the ANC is ready to elect its first female president?

The ANC flag.
The ANC is facing internal divisions, declining public trust and questions over its future direction. File photo. (Ziphozonke Lushaba)

As the ANC grapples with internal divisions, declining public trust and questions over its future direction, a new debate is emerging on whether the governing party is ready to elect its first female president.

Speculation about senior figures such as agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has reignited conversations about gender, leadership and renewal in the party. Supporters argue she could bring stability and credibility, while critics say entrenched factionalism will block any woman regardless of ability.

