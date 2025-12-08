Regaining eThekwini not a walk in the park: ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu has cast doubt on whether the ANC can retain eThekwini in the next local government elections.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the party’s national general council (NGC), Mabuyakhulu said that the party understood the task to regain lost ground in the metro was “not a walk in the park”.

“We must be honest and candid to ourselves: when we took this task to renew and rebuild the ANC, we knew it was not going to be a walk in the park but we were prepared both psychologically and physically that renewal is not going to be an overnight process — and therefore we are not going to regain lost ground overnight,” he said.

The ANC lost sole control of the metro in the 2021 local government elections, securing 42% of the vote after having controlled the metro since 2006. It now governs in a coalition with the EFF, IFP and NFP.

The party’s provincial executive was disbanded this year following its dismal performance in the 2024 national and provincial elections. Mabuyakhulu along with Jeff Radebe were appointed to lead the task team tasked with renewing and rebuilding the party’s structures. This has proven to be a tall task for the two leaders, who are being criticised for having failed in this task.

There are issues which the IFP and ANC are engaging on, and the ANC is very clear on its views in particular with the issue of MEC of Cogta. But we should not confuse that with the major principle that this government provides stability, resources and ensures that we are using public resources efficiently and appropriately — Mike Mabuyakhulu, ANC KZN task team coordinator

This week the KZN ANC was forced to rerun its provincial general council after failing to adhere to the party’s regulations, a further enlightenment of the provincial picture. Mabuyakhulu said the rerun allowed the province to participate in detail to the discussions on the NGC base document. He said the province was also able to make an assessment of the party’s state since its 2022 elective conference.

“The ANC in KZN has been able to do its own assessment about the gains and losses and to be honest about our situation and how we should be responding to it,” he said.

Questions over succession in KZN have been a point of debate with Mabuyakhulu’s name touted as one of the prospective candidates to lead the province. Responding to this, Mabuyakhulu said he would address the matter at an appropriate time.

The KZN government of provincial unity is facing a motion of no confidence which has been sponsored by the MK Party, the biggest party in the province. This will be debated in the provincial legislature next Monday.

The Sunday Times previously reported that the ANC had made an ultimatum to the IFP to remove its Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi or face a possible revolt. This would have meant that IFP KZN chairperson and premier Thami Ntuli would lose support from one of his key allies in government.

Mabuyakhulu said despite issues that exist between the party and Buthelezi, the government of provincial unity will continue.

“There are issues which the IFP and ANC are engaging on, and the ANC is very clear on its views in particular with the issue of MEC of Cogta. But we should not confuse that with the major principle that this government provides stability, resources and ensures that we are using public resources efficiently and appropriately. So the ANC cannot be able to mix its issue with the IFP with the fundamental principle. The ANC have had discussions with the IFP and we continue to engage with the IFP.”