ANC NEC rejected SACP’s dual membership - Mbalula tells NGC as fate of tripartite alliance hangs in the balance

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula after delivering a political overview during the national general council in Gauteng.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has rejected the idea of dual membership for SACP members should it not reverse its decision to contest elections.

This is according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who told the party’s national general council the NEC has essentially given the SACP an ultimatum to either backtrack on its decision to contest elections on its own or have its members lose their ANC membership.

The SACP is an integral part of the tripartite alliance which includes the ANC and Cosatu and has always campaigned under the banner of the ANC.

However, after the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) that included the DA but left out the EFF and MK Party, the SACP under Solly Mapaila decided that the ANC NEC had gone too far.

The SACP announced it will no longer campaign for the ANC but would contest elections itself.

The ANC has been at pains trying to convince the SACP to reverse the decision, but dozens of meetings with its leadership has amounted to naught.

The party fears such a decision would further weaken the battered former liberation movement that dipped below 50% support at last year’s polls.

The ANC considered allowing the SACP to contest elections but remain part of the alliance and have some of its members in the ANC’s elections machinery.

Mbalula, delivering his mid-term report which received a resounding nod, told delegates gathered at the Birchwood Hotel in the East Rand in Gauteng this notion was outrightly rejected by the NEC.

“This invoked the issue of dual membership, to which the ANC special NEC meeting sitting on the December 1 2025 resolved it could no longer be allowed, lest the ANC harbour in its ranks sleepers who could work against the ANC from within. However, the ANC further sought to refine what this would entail at its NEC lekgotla in January 2026,” said Mbalula.

The stance by the NEC throws a spanner in the works around the future of the tripartite alliance as the SACP is adamant about contesting elections.

Should the NGC and the NEC lekgotla in January uphold the NEC meeting stance to reject their dual membership, this would mean SACP members would cease to be ANC members, which would ultimately mean the death of the tripartite alliance in its current form.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would also be forced to make changes to his executive, removing SACP ministers and deputy ministers, including higher education minister Buti Manamela, science, technology and innovation minister Blade Nzimande and finance deputy minister David Masondo.

Those who have been a part of the ANC’s elections machinery would also have their status in the structures revoked.

Mbalula said there would be another meeting with its alliance partners to iron out the differences.

“After the NGC, the NEC will ensure the alliance is convened to address the challenges we all face as the progressive forces at this hour of destiny. We have to do everything to avoid internal divisions and ultimately defeat of the National Democratic Revolution,” said Mbalula.

“The NGC will have to shape the ANC’s strategic approach to the 2026 local government elections. All ANC members will be expected to march in unison once the NGC has given strategic direction on the matter.”

