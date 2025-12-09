Politics

IN PICS: ANC national general council Day 2

ANC NEC member Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during an interview at the 5th National General Council. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The ANC entered Day 2 of its 5th national general council (NGC) meeting on Tuesday at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on the East Rand, which 1,800 branch delegates are attending.

The gathering aims to evaluate the implementation of resolutions adopted at the party’s 55th national conference. Ten commissions are currently in session, reviewing organisational renewal, economic transformation policies, governance performance and social transformation programmes.

Between commission sittings, NEC members have been addressing the media during scheduled press briefings in the media centre.

TimesLIVE Picture Editor Masi Losi and photographer Refilwe Kholomonyane were to capture the moments.

