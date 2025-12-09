SA accelerates public service integrity reforms to combat corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public service & administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi calls 2025 a decisive turning point in the fight against corruption, marking SA’s shift from pledges of reform to visible, systemic transformation.

SA has outlined a strengthened national agenda to combat corruption and promote ethical governance across the public service.

This follows a recent media briefing held by the department of public service & administration (DPSA) in Pretoria, where Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, accompanied by Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana, presented an update on the country’s latest anti-corruption and integrity reforms.

This momentum, Buthelezi noted, was bolstered by the country’s successful hosting of the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit, where SA co-chaired the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) alongside the Special Investigating Unit.

The ACWG secured global commitments on procurement integrity, cross-border cooperation on anti-money laundering efforts, digital transparency, and the fight against illicit financial flows — all of which were endorsed in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration.

At a national level, government departments are intensifying efforts to prevent misconduct and institutional weaknesses.

Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak of the DPSA’s Technical Assistance Unit highlighted the rollout of the Ethics Management Maturity Assessment tool, expanded ethics training for senior managers, and the forthcoming Public Service Ethics Roundtable, designed to strengthen collaboration and leadership on ethical governance.

Discipline management has also entered a more assertive phase with the full implementation of the 2023 Discipline Management Strategy.

Departments must now submit quarterly discipline reports, while a Central Register of Disciplinary Cases — set to launch by year’s end — will help prevent dismissed officials from re-entering the system. Higher case-finalisation rates already reflect better enforcement.

Lifestyle audits have become mandatory across government, with 93% compliance achieved this year. Nearly 9,000 senior managers have been audited, leading to 172 cases being referred for further investigation.

The state is simultaneously expanding its investigative capacity to ensure swift action where wrongdoing is suspected.

Whistleblower protection has been strengthened through the newly published Witness Protection Guide. As of April 2025, 10 public servants are receiving protection — a sign, Buthelezi said, of the government’s commitment to safeguarding those who expose corruption.

Dr Anusha Naidoo, acting deputy director-general of Human Resource Management and Development at the DPSA, also addressed public concerns about the employment of foreign nationals in the public service. He clarified that they constituted only 0.44% of the workforce, appointed strictly in line with legislation and limited to scarce skills categories.

To protect the public purse, Kekana confirmed that a national physical verification of all public servants was underway to eliminate ghost employees.

Salaries of individuals who could not be verified would be suspended pending investigation, and fraudulent appointments would be referred to law enforcement agencies. Unannounced payroll audits would be introduced to sustain compliance.

Buthelezi emphasised that these reforms formed part of a broader structural shift to modernise procurement oversight, tighten conflict-of-interest disclosures, and expand lifestyle audits in high-risk areas.

Strengthening the Public Sector Ethics Framework and protecting whistleblowers, he said, were necessary pillars of building an accountable state.

The minister delivered a firm message: corruption — whether in government offices, boardrooms, or global networks — would be confronted and dismantled.

He thanked South Africans for demanding higher standards of governance and acknowledged both domestic and international partners for their continued collaboration.

Buthelezi also highlighted the vital role of the media in promoting transparency. He invited journalists to participate in anti-corruption activities scheduled for December 9 in Johannesburg to coincide with the UN’s International Anti-Corruption Day.

Report corruption today

Call the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701 or send an email to NACH@opsc.gov.za.

This article was sponsored by the DPSA.