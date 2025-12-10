Hate speech officer Vincent Mohlala back in uniform, Motshekga tells parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) major discharged in May 2018 for posting hate speech on social media was reinstated less than a year later, according to a reply to a parliamentary question.

Freedom Front Plus chief whip Wouter Wessels — following up on information that Vincent Mohlala, reportedly an officer in the SA Air Force, is back in uniform — sought confirmation from defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga.

He said she confirmed Mohlala was taken back onto the air force May 14 2019 — just short of a year after he was found to be in breach of military discipline as per the code of conduct for uniformed members of the SANDF.

A letter dated May 17 2018, signed by then SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke and quoted by Wessels, stated Mohlala “uttered words on social media that contained severe racial slurs. The words uttered showed hostility and aversion on the grounds of race.

“This behaviour constituted a grave breach of military discipline and the code of conduct for SANDF members. It is furthermore contrary to the behaviour expected of a senior officer of the SANDF. The words uttered by you have brought the SANDF into disrepute. Therefore, as a result thereof, your services within the SANDF have been terminated with immediate effect.”

The remarks came after the murder of Islamic studies emeritus Prof Cobus Naudé, 76, in his Randburg home in March 2018.

The matter was raised in parliament at the time and was seen to be the reason for his discharge.

Replying to Wessels, Motshekga, as per the FF Plus, confirmed Mohlala was “indeed reinstated but provided no background or reasons for the decision, despite being requested to do so”.

Neither the Wessels statement nor the ministerial response indicates whether Mohlala was reinstated at the same rank he held when discharged.

Wessels added he will again ask Motshekga to supply the reasons for allowing Mohlala’s return to the officer ranks.

- This article was first published by DefenceWeb