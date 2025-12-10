‘If any South African woman was wearing a R3.5m outfit, I’d ask questions’ — Zille on Imogen Mashazi controversy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has doubled down on her criticism of former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi after a breakdown of the designer outfit Mashazi wore, reported to be valued at R3.5m, went viral.

Zille was responding to a social media user on X who argued criticism of lavish spending was often selectively applied.

The user wrote: “I’m aware most of this lifestyle is funded from ill-gotten wealth. But we don’t have to question and investigate every black person wearing a Gucci. When whites do it, there’s no question on them.”

Zille said her concerns had nothing to do with race.

“I assure you, if any South African woman was wearing a R3.5m outfit, I would ask questions about it,” she said.

This followed her earlier post stating: “I hope the taxman is taking a close look at this grotesque display and finding out where the money came from and whether proper tax has been paid on it. This is one outfit that cost about as much as the president’s annual salary.”

Zille had shared an image from the Sunday Times which broke down Mashazi’s luxury look, which included a Dolce & Gabbana dress worth R53,104, a Bulgari necklace and bracelet priced at R840,700 and R672,700, a Hermès bag and sandals valued at R680,000 and R14,336 and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth R1.2m.

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi also weighed, in calling the display “obscene opulence” and accusing political leaders across parties of feigning shock.

“What troubles us most is not only the obscene opulence of the Ekurhuleni municipal mManager, but the pretence of surprise by the political leadership — not only of the ANC, but of the GNU and even the so-called opposition,” said Vavi.

“Our honest conclusion is this: they knew. They have always known. The real reason no-one spoke out is not ignorance — it is compromise. It is mutual entanglement in a system of patronage, corruption and silence. This is how corruption reproduces itself: through collective guilt, selective outrage and political cowardice. The people are not fooled,” said Vavi.

The scrutiny around Mashazi intensified after a resurfaced video from the Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch and Home Exhibition in September in which she and a companion list the designer items they were wearing.

The video re-emerged a week ago when Mashazi testified at the Madlanga judicial commission of inquiry into corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

During her testimony Mashazi accused suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department chief Isaac Mapiyeye of sexually harassing and raping female subordinates.

She also claimed she was forced into early retirement by Ekurhuleni mayor Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

As the hearing continued online debate shifted sharply toward her extensive luxury wardrobe, fuelled further by her comments at the commission.

