Rift between King Misuzulu and Ingonyama Trust deepens amid sabotage claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A rift between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) deepened this week after the monarch allegedly tried to collapse the trust’s three-day conference.

The king claimed he was not aware of the conference and it didn’t have his blessing. The controversial announcement was made on the first day of the sitting by Zulu nation prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

Buthelezi delivered a letter purportedly from land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso notifying King Misuzulu of his intention to suspend the ITB amid claims of a rift between the king and the board. Despite this, the conference went ahead.

Acting CEO of the embattled ITB Siyamdumisa Vilakazi said they are concerned about “sabotage” attempts setting them up for failure. “There are foreign forces who are hell-bent on causing instability in the board,” he said.

The board members are at loggerheads with the king over the control of the trust, which is worth billions. The king’s efforts to disband the board were revoked by Nyhontso.

Vilakazi said the the three-day traditional council strategic engagement forum with amakhosi had proceeded as scheduled. The conference was held to brief traditional leaders on the use of trust funds, address their concerns and provide clarity on governance matters.

Before convening this session, we wrote to the office of His Majesty, as required. We will continue with the work entrusted to us — Siyamdumisa Vilakazi acting CEO of the embattled ITB.

Vilakazi said it was untrue that they disrespected the king: “The king is our head and we exist to serve him. We have never heard him speak negatively about the ITB and we cannot claim that he has.”

He added that they would not act won the prime minister’s announcement or the delivery of the letter because their work was guided strictly by regulations. In terms of those regulations, when the board chairperson, the king, is unavailable, the deputy chairperson, advocate Linda Zama, assumes leadership.

He warned against any forces attempting to sow discord within the ITB’s operations.

“Before convening this session, we wrote to the office of His Majesty, as required. We will continue with the work entrusted to us,” Vilakazi said.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Nyhontso had appointed a senior advocate to investigate the ITB and to allow the investigation to proceed without influence from board members. He is considering placing them on special leave.

Vilakazi said they are aware of this and called on warring groups to bury the hatchet and start working for the nation.

TimesLIVE