A female ANC president is inevitable: Mabuyane

10 December 2025. Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Easetern Cape talking to the Sundaytimes on the sidelines of the ANC NGC In Boksburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has voiced an appetite for a female president in the ANC.

Though he would not say it outright, Mabuyane referred to four regions in his province being led by women.

This follows a report by the Sunday Times that indicated ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was eyeing National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza as his successor.

In an interview with the Sunday Times on Wednesday on the sidelines of the ANC’s National General Council (NGC), Mabuyane said it was unfortunate that the ANC had taken this long to appoint a female president.

“All members of the ANC are equal in the eyes of the ANC. It will be unfortunate that it’s taken so long to have a female who would have been participating at that point. The last time it came nearer we got a state deputy president.

“All members of the ANC are fit to occupy any position in the ANC as it is. It’s a question of what the ANC is representing in society.”

Mabuyane said the ANC’s values centre on non-racialism and non-sexism.

“Members who qualify will surely be permitted to contest any position. We have four regions led by women as chairpersons. It’s unprecedented, and it continues like that. In the executive, we have 60% of women leading the province.”

He said it was inevitable for a woman to lead.

“This is an inevitable situation that, as we move forward, as we transform society and deal with patriarchal regulations in society. These are going to be automatic. It’s also inherent as you deal with gender issues in the ANC.”

He, however, said it would be premature to endorse Didiza for the position of ANC president as the nominations for the position were still closed.

“That time will come when branches of the ANC will be allowed to nominate. At that time, it will be an appropriate opportunity. We have to be disciplined and be patient with the process. The Eastern Cape will be a strong, consolidated and effective province. At the right time, that issue will come up. At this point, Sis’ Thoko has not come out, and she can’t do that because that process is still closed,” he said, adding the province would not be distracted by talks of succession.

Speaker of National Assembly Thoko Didiza briefs the media during the 5th National General Council held at Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The Sunday Times reported that Didiza was likely to face off against deputy president Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula for the top post.

The Sunday Times revealed that Didiza is believed to be favoured by Ramaphosa and party national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, among several ANC leaders.

It was reported that Didiza has been introduced to some ANC funders and big businesses, including those from Stellenbosch.

Mantashe said the notion that he and Ramaphosa were backing Didiza was wrong. There is talk in the ANC that, for Didiza to occupy the top position, she would need the backing of Mabuyane and the might of the Eastern Cape. Mabuyane was instrumental in Ramaphosa’s ascension as president of the ANC.

Mabuyane has faced a scandal following allegations that he fraudulently submitted a research proposal for a master’s degree in public administration at the university, allegedly with the help of former Fort Hare faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma.

He has denied these allegations, turning to the courts following a proclamation by the president to investigate the matter.

He said that was a co-ordinated effort to smear his name after he had shown his commitment to the renewal of the ANC. Mabuyane told the Sunday Times he had been cleared by the provincial and national ANC integrity commissions over the matter.

“Very soon, the court will be listening to my application to set aside registration and the forensic report of the same members of the firm who were arrested for syphoning money at the university. That process failed the basic things of allowing the natural laws of justice. You can’t do a report and make adverse findings without allowing the person to come and state his side of the story,” he said.

“I was badly treated at Fort Hare. I’m a student there, I’ve been a student leader there and a student matter starts from the department, then to the faculty, senate and council. Mine never followed any of these processes. The vice-chancellor (VC) took it as a separate matter. It has been a political issue, used to settle scores simply because I reprimanded the VC and called him to order when students were being killed.”