POLL | What car is the ANC?

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has sparked a debate after he used a compelling car analogy to describe the state of the party, suggesting the ANC KZN provincial task team has regressed from a high-performance Ferrari to a basic Toyota Tazz.

Mbalula made the remarks during the party’s 5th national general council (NGC) on Wednesday, voicing his disappointment with the ANC’s performance and internal divisions in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We thought we are bringing a Ferrari but I think that is a [Toyota] Tazz and we need to get out of that particular situation. We have not been doing well,” said Mbalula.

“In KwaZulu-Natal we disbanded a structure because we are facing an existential crisis there, a tsunami. What do people do when we have given them a task? They are busy fighting over who must lead, not the task we gave them.”

Mbalula’s analogy immediately sparked a lively discussion on social media platforms. Commentators interpreted the comparison as a clear reference to the party’s decline in power and performance, a move from being a strong, dominant force (the Ferrari) to an organisation struggling with basic functionality and internal flaws (the Tazz).

What car best represents the state of the ANC?

