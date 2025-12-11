WATCH | Fisticuffs and chaos at Umvoti municipality council meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The council meeting at the Umvoti local municipality descended into chaos on Thursday as councillors exchanged blows over two Abantu Batho Congress councillors who had been expelled by the party.

A council meeting at Umvoti local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands descended into chaos on Thursday when councillors exchanged blows and threatened to shoot each other.

The fight in the council chambers was allegedly sparked by the presence of two Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) councillors, Mfundo Masondo and Siyabonga Zondi.

The pair were expelled by their party led by businessman Philani Mavundla in October after Masondo filed a motion of no confidence against IFP mayor Gabriel Malembe.

Masondo became mayor after Malembe was removed.

Shortly after Masondo filed this motion, Mavundla expelled him and fellow member Siyabonga Zondi from the party.

The pair went to court to overturn their expulsion but the matter was struck off the urgent motion roll. They continued to attend council meetings in the interim

On Tuesday the pair allegedly insulted the speaker Ntombi Ngubane and the mayor at a council meeting.

On Thurday they returned to the council meeting, unaware they would face the wrath of their former colleagues for their alleged verbal abuse.

In a video that went viral on social media Masondo is seen taking pictures and recording the scuffle.

One councillor snatched his phone before punching him.

During the scuffle, bodyguards cocked their guns inside the council chambers.

Masondo and Zondi were forcefully removed from the chambers after receiving a beating.

Umvoti deputy mayor Bhojabhoja Dlamini confirmed that a scuffle broke out during their council meeting.

He said the fight was caused by the presence of Masondo and Zondi who were not supposed to be present.

“The two councillors were expelled by their party, their went to court but it was struck off the roll because it was not urgent,” he said.

Dlamini said the two councillors remained expelled because their matter has not yet been heard.

“They came again today (on Thursday) not knowing that they would meet their match. Masondo received a beating because he was vocal,” said Dlamini, adding that the meeting proceeded after the scuffle.

Attempts to get comment from Masondo were unsuccessful.

TimesLIVE