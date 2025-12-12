Permanent staff cry foul as Madibeng appoints contract workers at higher salaries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Claims of unfair labour practices in Madibeng local government after employees alleged that top officials manipulated an internal recruiting process to favour contract workers over permanent employees.

According to grievance documents seen by the Sunday Times, a municipal employee filed a formal complaint in June alleging that permanent workers were denied promotion opportunities while contract workers in the budget and treasury office (BTO) were earning higher salaries than permanent staff.

The employee demanded to be placed at the same salary level as the contract workers who were appointed internally, arguing that the municipality had not followed proper recruitment processes when it filled the posts with contract staff.

A letter from the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) deputy chairperson in Madibeng, Vely Chisale, addressed to the municipality in June, stated that the grievance arose from contract employees recently appointed at a higher position (salary level 8), while permanent staff occupy salary level 10. The letter alleged that the employer denied permanent workers a chance at promotion.

The union demanded that the permanent employees’ salary level 10 be adjusted to level 8 to correct the discrepancy.

In step 1 of the grievance process, the employee’s immediate supervisor acknowledged the dissatisfaction with the recruitment process, but said the matter fell under the authority of the accounting officer and human resources.

In step 2, the head of department (HOD) ruled that the comparison between permanent and contract employees was not sustainable. “The employees in question are not full-time employees; therefore putting them on the same conditions is impractical and not sustainable,” the HOD said.

However, the 19 permanent employees rejected the HOD’s reasoning, arguing that the contract workers in the BTO were employed by the municipality and that proper recruitment procedures had not been followed.

Even the mayor’s child is appointed as one of the contract workers, but we don’t hold that against them. We want all the permanent workers to be on the same level in terms of earnings and promotion opportunities — Imatu regional chairperson Dennise Motlalentoa

The municipal manager also rejected the grievance, saying the municipality acted in line with its policy. The response was signed by Baruti Komane, who was acting municipal manager at the time.

“The recruitment and appointment were done in line with the policy. The policy must be followed as guided,” the manager wrote.

Sunday Times sought additional comment from the municipal manager’s office, but none was provided at the time of publication.

Imatu regional chairperson Dennise Motlalentoa said the union was not targeting the contract workers but insisting that municipal policies be followed during recruitment and appointment processes.

“Even the mayor’s child is appointed as one of the contract workers, but we don’t hold that against them. We want all the permanent workers to be on the same level in terms of earnings and promotion opportunities,” Motlalentoa said.

Despite the dispute, all employees continue to work under the contested contracts.

Motlalentoa said the union was not calling for the dismissal of contract workers but rather for the municipality to adjust the salary levels of the affected permanent employees.

“We need all the affected officials’ salaries to be adjusted,” Motlalentoa said.

He argued that while a proper system exists, good leadership is lacking. With proper leadership, he said, the municipality would be able to operate smoothly.

“The issue has been raised repeatedly with no meaningful action. I have pleaded with the municipality to adjust, but they don’t seem willing to do so,” Motlalentoa said.

The South African Local Government Bargaining Council has set Imatu’s unfair labour practice dispute, on behalf of its 19 members, down for arbitration on February 23 next year.

Madibeng municipality spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala said the municipality would respond at the appropriate time.