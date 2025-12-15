King Dalindyebo to meet King Misuzulu and Jacob Zuma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The office of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu nation says he will undertake a working visit to KwaZulu-Natal to engage in consultative meetings with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and former president Jacob Zuma.

“The purpose of the visit is to strengthen relations between traditional leadership institutions, promote unity and cooperation among South Africa’s royal houses, and exchange views on matters of mutual interest affecting traditional leadership, nation-building, social cohesion and the socio-economic development of communities,” it said.

During his engagement with Zuma, his office said he wants to discuss issues around leadership and the role of traditional leaders in supporting democracy and development. He will also discuss his recent visit to Israel.

The meeting with the Zulu king will focus on “reinforcing the historic bonds between the AbaThembu and Zulu nations, fostering collaboration between the two royal houses, and discussing shared challenges and opportunities facing traditional leadership in the contemporary South African context”.

His office added: “King Dalindyebo views the working visit as part of an ongoing commitment to constructive engagement, respectful dialogue and partnership in advancing the interests of traditional communities and contributing positively to the broader national and international discourse.”

