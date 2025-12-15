POLL | Do you agree with the decision not to make the Madlanga commission’s interim report public?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File photo.

The decision by the Presidency to withhold the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s interim report from the public has sparked a debate on the balance between transparency and the integrity of ongoing investigations.

The Presidency has reportedly confirmed the report will not be made public at this stage and will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, citing the fact that the commission’s work is ongoing.

Some have argued releasing the report now could jeopardise investigations and be premature, as the interim findings are not final. Critics have argued that because the commission has held its proceedings publicly, it should maintain transparency on its interim work and findings.

The inquiry was established by Ramaphosa after allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July.

Several witnesses have testified before the commission. The murder of one witness, identified as “Witness D”, shortly after his testimony has raised concerns about witness safety.

