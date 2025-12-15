Royal chancellor decrees: ‘no insults against Zulu king or face the consequences’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly elected Zulu royal chancellor inkosi Malusi Zondi and his bride Nothile Khumalo at their wedding. Zondi is calling on amakhosi to unite to defend King Misuzulu from his attackers.

Newly elected Zulu royal chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi has called on amakhosi to unite and fight anyone who attacks King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Speaking to the media shortly after he tied the knot with Nothile Khumalo in a traditional wedding in Umzinyathi in Inanda, north of Durban on Sunday, Zondi, who is also president of the Black Business Federation, said people need to “toe the line or face the consequences”.

“Anyone who insults our king will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He didn’t elaborate on the consequences.

Zondi recently took action against one of the king’s detractors, popular social media influencer Max Makhanya. He ordered Makhanya to apologise to the king and withdraw utterances he had made.

Makhanya, who apologised to the monarch, was present at Zondi’s wedding.

Zondi also spoke about his plans to empower amakhosi and their izizwe (nation). “We need to use the land of amakhosi for the betterment of their izizwe. Amakhosi have land that can be turned into gold if used properly,” he said.

Zondi said they would call izimbizos in the various districts to tackle economic empowerment issues, adding that the first imbizo would be held in Umzinyathi in Inanda under inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo.

Ngcobo lauded Zondi’s leadership, saying the Zulu monarch would attain great heights under his stewardship. “There is light at the end of the tunnel if we have amakhosi like inkosi Zondi who are determined to better the lives of amakhosi and their izizwe,” he said.

More than 30 amakhosi from various parts of the province attended the traditional wedding.

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch Thulasizwe Buthelezi and provincial ANC convenor Jeff Radebe also attended.

