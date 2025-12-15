RECORDED | Presidential media briefing

Politics

Presidential media briefing

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the GNU must remain stable and united for the benefit of the country.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Monday holding a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to address current developments, which include the deadline of December 17 for the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s interim report.

