After DJ Warras murder, ANC urges citizens to help tackle building hijackings

Condolences are pouring in after the death of DJ Warras.

The ANC has called on the public to help police address building hijackings after the murder of radio personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock in Johannesburg’s CBD on Tuesday.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the killing underscores “the urgent crisis of criminality and lawlessness plaguing our inner cities”, saying Stock had been a vocal advocate against illegal occupation and hijacked buildings. The party urged the SAPS to prioritise the case, saying every available resource, including CCTV footage, should be used to secure arrests and prosecutions.

Stock was shot dead on Tuesday outside Zambezi House in Hillbrow, opposite the Carlton Centre, where he was involved in security work at a building allegedly occupied by unauthorised tenants.

Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana told journalists preliminary investigations show a possible link to a building Stock’s security company was guarding, though authorities have not confirmed a definitive motive. Police have reviewed CCTV footage showing a suspect, described as a short African male with dreadlocks, approaching Stock before opening fire.

The ANC called on communities, businesses and individuals with information about the murder or criminal networks involved in building hijackings to come forward, saying “silence is complicity” and urging “active citizenship” in the fight against crime.

