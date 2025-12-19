APC warns Treasury funding freeze could punish communities in North West

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some municipalities failed to meet basic financial management and accountability standards, including instances of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as reasons to freeze funding. Stock photo.

The African People’s Convention (APC) in the North West is concerned the National Treasury’s decision to freeze equal share funding to 15 municipalities in the province could affect residents through service delivery failures.

The Treasury’s decision came after ongoing non-compliance by the municipalities, which included unpaid debts to the SA Revenue Service, pension funds and water boards and failure to present council-approved funded budgets. The municipalities affected by the freeze are:

Mahikeng;

Rustenburg;

Madibeng;

Kgetlengrivier;

Matlosana;

JB Marks;

Naledi;

Maquassi Hills;

Mamusa, Lekwa-Teemane;

Moses Kotane;

Moretele;

Tswaing;

Bojanala platinum district;

Ngaka Modiri Molema district; and

Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district.

The Treasury has previously said some municipalities failed to meet basic financial management and accountability standards, including instances of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as reasons to freeze funding.

We stand with the people of North West and will continue to advocate for accountable leadership and the restoration of dignity through proper service delivery — African People’s Convention

The APC said it supports fighting corruption and mismanagement but argued freezing equitable share funding without urgent support could have unintended consequences.

“Equitable share funding is meant to ensure the delivery of basic services, payment of municipal workers and support for indigent households. Freezing the funds will risk collapsing fragile municipalities and punishing communities for failures,” the party said.

Officials implicated in financial misconduct must be held accountable and face criminal charges, it said.

“We are calling on national and provincial government to urgently deploy capable administrators and technical financial support to struggling municipalities, while enforcement agencies accelerate investigations and prosecutions linked to financial wrongdoing.”

The APC called on municipal councils to act against officials implicated in maladministration and for a clear recovery plan that will direct strict compliance to protect basic service delivery. Sustainable local government would be achieved through ethical leadership, transparency in financial management and a government concerned about its people.

“We stand with the people of North West and will continue to advocate for accountable leadership and the restoration of dignity through proper service delivery.”

