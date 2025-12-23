MK Party threatens legal action after KZN legislature suspends 36 members

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tempers flared between IFP and MK Party supporters outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature before a motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli.

The MK Party (MKP) has threatened legal action against KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce following the suspension of 36 members for disorderly conduct during a chaotic sitting last week.

Boyce confirmed that 35 MKP members and one EFF MPL were sanctioned for what she described as “gross disorderly, violent and unlawful conduct” during the legislature sitting on Monday, held after a failed motion of no confidence in KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli.

The motion, brought by the MKP, was ruled to have failed after MKP and EFF members refused to participate in the vote, leaving Ntuli in office.

Chaos erupted in the chamber after the ruling, with MKP members allegedly attempting to prevent Boyce from leaving the house. Members were seen pushing and shoving the speaker while hurling insults, and clashes broke out with police as they moved in to restore order. One female MPL was seen assaulting a police officer during the altercation.

Boyce later accused the implicated members of conducting a “deliberate, coordinated assault on the dignity of the house”.

Acting in terms of the legislature’s standing rules, Boyce imposed a sanction of five sitting days without remuneration. The suspensions will bar the 36 members from participating in five sittings, starting from the first sitting scheduled for January 12 2026.

When we change the house into a chaotic environment, which will not benefit the people who are having their hopes on us, the speaker has a responsibility to actually cause some action — Thami Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal premier

In response, MKP chief whip Siphiwe Moyo-Mbatha criticised Boyce’s decision, labelling it unlawful and politically dangerous.

“There’s no procedural fairness. She just decided to suspend members of the MK Party. Therefore we take these letters as a joke,” he said.

The MKP has indicated it is considering legal action against ANC member and presided over the motion of no confidence in Ntuli.

However, Ntuli defended the Boyce’s actions, saying discipline was necessary to preserve the integrity of the legislature. Speaking in an interview on SABC, he said the speaker was empowered by legislative prescripts to act when conduct in the house undermines its work.

“For any action there are consequences. To maintain the decorum of the house, the speaker has in fact prescripts that empower her to ensure that, as the elected people’s representatives, we represent the interests of the people solely inside the house,” he said.

“When we change the house into a chaotic environment, which will not benefit the people who are having their hopes on us, the speaker has a responsibility to actually cause some action.”

Discipline should apply equally to all members, regardless of political affiliation, Ntuli added. “So we will support the speaker [against] whoever, even if it’s ... people from the right or from the left. When there is behaviour that is unbecoming, every member must know there will always be action.”

The suspensions are expected to have a significant impact on proceedings when the KZN legislature reconvenes in January.

TimesLIVE