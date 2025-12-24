Gauteng ANC mourns passing of corruption-accused former health MEC Brian Hlongwa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng ANC provincial task team (PTT) is mourning the passing of corruption-accused former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa, who died after an illness.

Hlongwa was the health MEC from 2006 to 2009. Between 2009 and 2018, he was the ANC’s chief whip in the Gauteng legislature and resigned under a dark cloud after the release of a report by the Special Investigating Unit implicating him in alleged corrupt and fraudulent dealings worth R1.2bn in the health department during his tenure as MEC.

In 2021, the National Prosecuting Authority formally charged Hlongwa, together with his wife Joeline, and six co-accused, including executive officials and private individuals, on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and an alleged “pattern of racketeering activity” perpetuated against the department.

Their trial was due to start in April 2026.

In a statement, the ANC PTT described Hongwa as an astute and seasoned political educator who also served at the OR Tambo School of Leadership as a manager dealing with political education programmes.

The party said Hlongwa was a patriot, educator and combatant to the end.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, comrades, friends and all those whose lives were touched by his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the ANC and the struggle for a united, non–racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa,” the party said.

TimesLIVE