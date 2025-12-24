Mashatile hails South Africa’s resilience in 2025 message

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has shone the light on South Africa’s achievements during his message on the eve of Christmas Day.

Mashatile wished South Africans a joyous and blessed festive season. He said 2025 has reminded the country that its greatest strength does not lie in the corridors of government but in the resilience and unity of its people.

“Our most valuable resource is not buried beneath our soil; rather, it is the grit, courage and determination of all South Africans everywhere. Through every challenge faced and every victory claimed, we have demonstrated the unyielding spirit of ubuntu that defines who we are. Together, we have made progress worth celebrating.”

He mentioned South Africa recorded 0.5% GDP growth in the third quarter of 2025, marking the third consecutive quarter of expansion. He also highlighted that the IMF lifted its growth forecast to 1.3% for 2025 and 1.4% for 2026, claiming this was reflecting the resilience of the economy and the effect of structural reforms.

“For the first time in 20 years, South Africa received a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s, signalling renewed confidence in our economy. In 2025 we also empowered the youth by placing 200,000 young South Africans in first-job experiences through the Youth Employment Service.

“Other key achievements include managing the energy crisis, boosting tourism, improving revenue collection, convening the first Convention of National Dialogue and successfully hosting the G20 Presidency. The G20 was a historic moment for South Africa and the African continent. It provided an opportunity to champion the priorities of the Global South, strengthen partnerships and reaffirm our role in global leadership.”

The deputy president said 2025 marked a turning point in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“In November, GBVF was classified as a national disaster, a recognition that this crisis violates fundamental constitutional rights to dignity, life and security. This classification is not the end; it is the beginning of intensified action to protect lives and restore dignity. Even in this season of celebration, let us commit to building homes, schools, workplaces and communities where every woman and child is safe.”

He added that South Africans should treasure the gift of family, friendship and community.

He asked that the country speak with kindness, extend compassion and rebuild the bonds that hold society together.

“For those travelling, please prioritise safety, drive responsibly, do not drink and drive, and ensure every journey is taken with care.

“As we look to the year ahead, let us once more embrace the meaning of ubuntu: I am because we are. This value remains the foundation of our social cohesion and our ability to rise above adversity. Let us comfort those who lost their loved ones this year. In the true spirit of ubuntu that we are known for as South Africans, let us lend a hand to those in need and give from our hearts to make their Christmas a happy one.

“In 2026, we will continue to advance inclusive development, strengthen service delivery, support livelihoods and expand opportunities for our youth. May this Christmas bring peace to your homes, comfort to your hearts and renewed strength to your spirit. Together, we will rise, rebuild and reimagine a future of hope and prosperity.”

