ANC calls for ‘immediate release’ of Maduro

The ANC has called for the immediate release of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

“The ANC further calls on peace-loving people in our country, across the continent and in the world, including in the US, to call for the immediate and unconditional release of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Addressing the media on the outcomes of the party’s national executive meeting which took place on Monday, Mbalula said the party condemns the “recent acts of aggression” directed at Venezuela, saying they constitute a serious violation of international law, national sovereignty and the principles governing peaceful relations between states.

“The kidnapping of President Maduro, his wife Cilia and son Ernesto undermines the UN Charter and threatens global peace and stability at a time when the world requires co-operation, restraint and dialogue.

“The ANC urges the UN and the UN Security Council to act swiftly and decisively to uphold international law, prevent further escalation and a humanitarian crisis and ensure protection of civilian lives.”

Mbalula expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, adding they continue to endure sustained political, economic and diplomatic pressure.

“As a liberation movement forged in the struggle against colonialism, apartheid and external domination, the ANC recognises that such aggression is seldom accidental. It is often driven by contests over strategic resources, control of markets and resistance to the independent development paths chosen by sovereign nations of the Global South.”

International law should be respected by all states, without exception or selectivity.

“The principles of sovereign equality, non-interference and peaceful resolution of disputes are the bedrock of a just, international order.

“Their selective application erodes trust, fuels instability and disproportionately harms developing countries and oppressed people across the globe.”

The ANC cautioned that the situation must be understood within the broader economic and geopolitical struggle. The party charges that Venezuela was being targeted for its insistence on sovereignty over its natural resources and its economic policy choices.

Mbalula said the ANC was vindicated, as the latest development confirmed the real contest was over economic justice and who benefits from global wealth.

“The ANC consistently condemns injustice irrespective of who perpetrates it. The movement therefore calls for restraint, de-escalation and a return to dialogue through multilateral institutions.”

The defeat of imperialism could only be achieved through collaborative effort from countries in the Global South.

“The ANC notes with appreciation the solidarity expressed by progressive states and forces in multilateral platforms, including recent G20 engagements, emphasising that fragmented or hesitant responses cannot defeat imperialism.

“It requires unity of purpose, resilient leadership and principled international co-operation, particularly among nations of the Global South.”

He called on the world to reject all actions that undermine democracy, international law and dignity.

“The devastating humanitarian consequences of war, sanctions and economic cohesion must remain central to the conscience of the global community. The ANC reaffirms its commitment to a just, multipolar and rules-based international order grounded in the equality between nations, respect for sovereignty and solidarity among people. The interdependence of nations demands co-operation rather than confrontation and development rather than domination.”

Addressing a Joe Slovo commemoration at Avalon Cemetery, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated Mbalula’s words, saying it was South Africa’s commitment to international law and the UN Charter that informs its “deep concern” at the action of the US in Venezuela, which had undermined the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a UN member state.

“We reject the actions that the US has embarked upon and stand with the people of Venezuela and demand the release of President Maduro and his wife.

“We reiterate our call for decisive action by the UN Security Council to fulfil its mandate and advance peace and security and uphold the rule of law,” said Ramaphosa.

