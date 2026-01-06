Ramaphosa appoints SIU boss Andy Mothibi as prosecutions head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi said the SIU’s efforts are focused on exposing the fraudulent issuance of documents and preventing this from recurring in the future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi as the prosecutions boss.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday night that Mothibi’s tenure will begin next month.

An advisory panel chaired by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi shortlisted and interviewed candidates over two days in December. The other candidates interviewed were advocates Nicolette Bell, Hermione Cronje, Andrea Johnson, Xolisile Khanyile, Adrian Mopp and Menzi Simelane.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said none of them was found to be suitable for the position.

“The panel concluded its process and submitted its report to the president on December 12 2025. In its report, the panel advised the president that none of the interviewed candidates was suitable,” said Magwenya.

“Accordingly, (the president) has ... decided to appoint advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi, with effect from February 1 2026, as the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).”

Mothibi began his career as a public prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrate’s and regional courts. He also served as a magistrate in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrate’s courts.

“Advocate Mothibi has previously served in various public and private sector roles managing legal, compliance and risk management operations, including at Sars as head of corporate legal services and head of governance,” said the Presidency.

Ramaphosa appointed the panel to select a new NDPP in October. At the time, Magwenya said the president chose this approach due to the importance of the position in the criminal justice system. The was to conduct an open and transparent selection process.

Current NPA head Shamila Batohi’s term ends at the end of January.

Ramaphosa thanked for her service and contribution to the country’s prosecutions agency and wished her well, according to Magwenya.

Ramaphosa has also appointed SIU chief operations officer Leonard Lekgetho to act in Mothibi’s place.

Lekgetho has more than 22 years of forensic investigations experience, including serving as a forensic investigator at the then directorate of special operations, known as the Scorpions.