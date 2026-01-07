O’Sullivan, McBride among next witnesses for ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan is set to appear before parliament's ad hoc committee. Picture: FILE

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is set to resume oral hearings next week, after a recess that began in November last year.

The committee met on Wednesday to discuss operational matters, including witness consultations, a draft programme for the resumption of hearings and a public-participation report for recommendations.

Proceedings will resume on January 14 with evidence from former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Kgomotso Phahlane, followed by the head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, on January 15 and 16.

The committee has recommended the following dates for key witnesses:

Robert McBride (former boss of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid): January 20-21

McBride faces allegations of improper collusion with private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to target specific individuals in the police service. He is also accused of corruption and unethical conduct.

Paul O’Sullivan: January 22-23

O’Sullivan faces allegations of being an agent tasked with destabilising the country. In November, Cedrick Nkabinde — chief of staff to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu — alleged O’Sullivan sent him a threatening text message while he was testifying before the committee.

Julius Mkhwanazi (suspended EMPD deputy chief): January 27–28

Mkhwanazi is accused of having an irregular relationship with murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He allegedly facilitated the fraudulent registration of Matlala’s private vehicles as official municipal vehicles, which were then fitted with emergency blue lights.

Brown Mogotsi (North West businessman): January 29–30

Identified as a central figure in the investigation, Mogotsi is alleged to be a middleman between high-ranking politicians and organised crime syndicates.

Parliament has granted an extension for the committee to continue its work until the end of February.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse SC informed the committee that consultations with the six witnesses are complete and their statements will be finalised in the coming days.

While Arendse noted that O’Sullivan is now in the UK and cited “security situation” concerns for his inability to appear in person, MPs rejected this, demanding that he testify before parliament physically.

MPs further raised concerns regarding witness protection and identified additional individuals who should be called to testify.

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo suggested that witnesses who may have lied under oath should be recalled. These include former police minister Bheki Cele, who was accused of receiving cash payments from Matlala. Nomvalo also recommended that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi return.

“We understand there is a time limit, but this must not compromise the quality of our inquiry,” Nomvalo said. “We must avoid creating loopholes and ensure nothing compromises the credibility of our report.”

The committee has received a substantial number of written submissions from the public and other stakeholders. Recurring themes include:

Political or external interference in policing.

Corruption and collusion within law enforcement.

Weaknesses in internal oversight and accountability.

Intimidation and the lack of protection for whistleblowers.

Diminishing public trust in the criminal justice system.

“This [public participation] report will be prepared and adopted separately from the committee’s final report once the process has been concluded,” said the committee’s Nicolette van Zyl-Gous.

