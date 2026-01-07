WATCH | Arrests as Ramathuba tackles surge in undocumented Zimbabweans in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba oversaw the arrest of several undocumented Zimbabwean nationals during a law enforcement operation at the Groblersbrug Weighbridge in the Waterberg district, amid a surge in illegal border crossings into the province.

The operation comes after a recent spike in undocumented migration. During the festive season, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) intercepted 1,174 illegal Zimbabwean nationals in Limpopo in a single day.

During the Groblersbrug operation, officials stopped a bakkie and found three Zimbabwean nationals in the back of the vehicle who were unable to produce valid documentation.

Members of the SAPS and the Border Management Authority (BMA) were present during the operation.

WATCH | Premier Phophi Ramathuba was on the ground as police and Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested undocumented Zimbabweans in Limpopo.



Video: @bulelaninonyuks pic.twitter.com/tMjNBBzXq9 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 7, 2026

Addressing the group, Ramathuba stressed the enforcement action was aimed at upholding the law, not targeting foreigners.

“We are not xenophobic. We love you. Our origin, we are all coming from the north — why should I have a problem with a fellow African? The problem is these ones [undocumented foreigners],” she said.

Law enforcement officials also stopped a minibus taxi transporting Zimbabwean nationals who were similarly unable to produce legal documents. The driver apologised but Ramathuba warned that those who assist undocumented migrants would also be held accountable.

“You have broken the law; you must face the law. You are assisting people to break the law. I wish I could be in that court appearance of yours so that we can set an example,” she said.

Ramathuba added that socioeconomic hardship could not be used to justify criminal behaviour.

“We don’t solve problems by breaking the law. You don’t say because I am unemployed I must go and hijack cars and kill people. We know the challenges,” she said.

The premier has previously taken a firm stance on illegal immigration, often joining or visiting law-enforcement operations targeting undocumented migrants.