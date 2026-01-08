ANCWL to campaign for a woman to lead the ANC, says league president Tolashe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe has declared 2026 as the year in which the league reclaims its throne as the bedrock of the movement, by lobbying for a woman to lead the ANC.

Tolashe told attendees of the league’s umanyano (union) held at the Covenant Fellowship Church in Rustenburg on Thursday that this year “will be a turning point”.

“This should be the year we are going to turn things around. Like in 1956, they sang their song and they were strong and brave. We need to sing ours, and this time we are going to make sure that women are recognised and take up strategic positions. We say we want a woman president of the ANC,” she said.

Tolashe said the league would not wait for detractors to get with the programme, but would forge ahead with their campaign.

“We are leaving those who don’t understand yet, and those who are not comfortable yet. Even in 1956 there were those who were (uncomfortable), however, the struggle will ever continue. It is upon us in 2026 to make sure that the total liberation and emancipation of women is being realised during our time.

“We cannot suspend this battle; we can no longer ignore it. This is the time where we are going to confront it. We will pronounce, oomama abazayo (the women who will come) and lead lombutho wethu (our movement).

Tolashe emphasised that the league would rely on the show of force shown by predecessors to ensure that they overcome and are at the forefront of the leadership of the mother body.

“Women will be moving this year. Kuzohanjwa makhosikazi. Women are going to get into their rightful position. The same way history told us that women were there and prominent in 1956, they are still here. It’s time for them to now demonstrate that they are here. We need not to be counted, we need to be seen.”

Tolashe said they had no doubts about their campaign and were not afraid to pursue it.

“We know that even from branch level, the onslaught that is going to come. Kodwa asijiki and asoyiki (we will not renege and we are not afraid). We refer to those women and the song that they sang in 1956. This is the time we have to do this.“

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who addressed the same gathering, said in jest that they might consider referring the league to the disciplinary committee for opening up the succession debate - but added that he understood their plight.