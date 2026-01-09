‘Refer employers to me:’ Mbalula calls for end to experience requirements for entry-level jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for the immediate removal of experience requirements for entry-level positions, arguing that young job seekers should be allowed to gain necessary skills while on the job.

Mbalula addressed the youth of Madibeng in the North West on Thursday as part of the party’s 114th anniversary celebrations.

Mbalula took a firm stance against employers’ hiring practices that sideline qualified graduates without experience. He advised young people that if an employer demands years of experience for an entry-level role, they should refer that employer directly to him.

“Young people must go to school and get educated,” Mbalula said.

“But when they finish their education and seek work, they are told about experience. I am saying young people must work; they will get experience at work. This practice of blocking young people because of experience must come to an end!”

He specifically addressed local government, saying, “When you look for work at the Madibeng municipality, and they ask you for experience, tell them to come to me. Let people gain experience on the job.”

His comments highlight a growing crisis in South Africa, where even those with degrees and diplomas struggle to find placement. From graduates holding placards at traffic lights to those sitting at home with unused qualifications, the “experience gap” remains a barrier to entry.

The latest official unemployment rate is 31.9%.

Mbalula also advocated for job seekers older than 35, emphasising that employers must practise age equality. He warned against the culture of nepotism often associated with municipal hiring.

“When our economy allows us to create more jobs, both the youth and those above 35 must be given opportunities,” he said.

“They must not hire their friends and girlfriends. People must be given jobs equally.”

The ANC has faced criticism regarding its handling of the labour crisis. National chairperson Gwede Mantashe recently sparked backlash after suggesting that the unemployed are overly dependent on the state, accusing some of “basking in the sun” while waiting for government intervention.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently acknowledged that the country’s high unemployment rate is an issue that “keeps him awake at night”.

“The issue of unemployment keeps all of us here on the stage awake. It especially keeps me awake at night in terms of trying to find solutions.

“On the way here, I was talking to the minister of finance [Enoch Godongwana]. [I said] minister, we need to mobilise more money so that we can create jobs for the young people of our country, so that we can find ways of creating jobs but also working with the private sector,” Ramaphosa said at the time.

TimesLIVE