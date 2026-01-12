Makhubele removed as MK Party chief whip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The MK Party has relieved Colleen Makhubele of her duties as its parliamentary chief whip with immediate effect. She will remain an MP.

The party appointed Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, the National Council of Provinces chief whip, to act in a caretaker capacity for purposes of interfacing with the office of the speaker and to preside over internal governance within the caucus.

“The party thanks Comrade Makhubele for her contribution to the work of the caucus,” the party said in a statement.

It also announced the lifting of the suspension of Vanessa Calvert and her immediate reinstatement as chief of staff in the parliamentary caucus.

“This decision takes effect immediately.”

The party also announced the removal of Mpiyakhe Limba as treasurer-general with immediate effect . It replaced him with Brian Molefe.

“Comrade Molefe brings with him extensive experience in public administration, governance, finance and organisational leadership. His proven track record, strategic capability and deep understanding of complex financial systems render him suitably qualified to assume this critical responsibility at this phase of the party’s growth,” it said.

TimesLIVE