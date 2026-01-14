Phahlane ‘salutes’ Mkhwanazi for exposing corruption in criminal justice system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has praised KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his persistence in exposing institutional rot in the police service.

“Mkhwanazi went public on issues of national importance,” Phahlane said as he explained why he “salutes” Mkhwanazi.

Phahlane was testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

The committee itself was established largely as a result of the explosive claims made by Mkhwanazi during a media briefing on July 6, at which he alleged that the system had been infiltrated by criminal cartels and senior law enforcement officials.

Phahlane commended Mkhwanazi for his persistence in exposing institutional rot.

“That was not the first time he raised those issues. I know he mentioned that he appeared before parliament once or twice on related matters previously. However, nothing happened regarding those issues until his media briefing on July 6,” Phahlane noted.

Phahlane questioned why it took a public outcry to trigger formal investigations, such as the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

“Could this not have happened after the March parliamentary session?” Phahlane asked. “If the national police commissioner did not agree with the minister’s decisions, why wait for parliament? These matters fall squarely within the mandate and responsibilities of the national commissioner. It did not have to wait until now.”

Mkhwanazi has previously revealed that he submitted a detailed affidavit to the Zondo commission as far back as 2011 but was never called to testify. Phahlane revealed he had faced similar obstacles regarding his own grievances.

Phahlane referenced his long-standing issues with private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and former Ipid head Robert McBride. He reminded the committee of previous testimony regarding allegations made by Cedrick Nkabinde, the chief of staff to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Nkabinde had alleged that McBride and O’Sullivan were part of a co-ordinated group plotting to remove Phahlane from his position as acting national commissioner.

“It is on that basis that I am saying Mkhwanazi did the right thing by speaking out on issues of serious concern. Because he did, we finally have the platform to address them.”

TimesLIVE