WATCH LIVE | Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane appears before ad hoc committee

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane claims there is a sinister agenda by those misusing government resources to ensure that he does not become the top cop by bringing up trumped-up charges. /Gallo Images
Former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. (Gallo Images)

Former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is on Wednesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

