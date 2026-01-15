‘His attitude is bad’: Malema calls out ad hoc committee evidence leader Norman Arendse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town.

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised advocate Norman Arendse, evidence leader in the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminality in the justice system, for his “bad attitude” toward former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Kgomotso Phahlane during his testimony.

The committee resumed its hearings on Wednesday at the Good Hope Chamber in parliament after a December recess.

Throughout the proceedings, Arendse and Phahlane clashed repeatedly over the scope of the testimony. Arendse pushed Phahlane to focus strictly on matters within the committee’s mandate, while Phahlane insisted on including his full affidavit to “clear the air” regarding his legal history.

Malema condemned Arendse’s behaviour, arguing the advocate had crossed the line from leading evidence to hostile interrogation.

“His attitude toward the general is so bad. It is not that of person leading evidence, it is that of a person interrogating a witness,” Malema said. “I don’t know how he is going to be addressed about that, but as chair, I think at some point you have to intervene because we have never seen this.”

Malema reminded evidence leaders of their role, saying: “You have had to repeatedly remind them they are not members of parliament, we are the members of parliament.”

He suggested Phahlane’s defensive tone was a retaliation to Arendse’s approach.

“I have never seen him do anything like that to any other witness who has come before us. We might have issues with the general, but let’s raise them in a professional manner. We should not invite a person to come and help us here only to humiliate him. He is being kind. If it were me on the other side, this would have stopped a long time ago.”

A central point of contention was the R24m tender for 360° cameras, a contract for which no cameras were allegedly delivered. Arendse accused Phahlane of misleading the committee by denying he had approved the procurement.

Phahlane vehemently rejected the charge, pointing out the timeline of his removal. He said he had been “at home” since June 2017, while the money in question was paid during the 2018/19 financial year.

Tension escalated when Arendse referenced an arbitrator’s report that described Phahlane’s cancellation of the tender as “reckless”.

Phahlane insisted the committee rely on his factual version of events.

“Chair, I am also human. I suspect I am allowed to take offence,” Phahlane said. “I can’t be told I am misleading when I am providing factual information.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane intervened many times, cautioning the two to remain within the committee’s terms of reference and to maintain the professional decorum expected of an evidence leader and a witness.

