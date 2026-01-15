South Africa urges Iran to allow peaceful protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Iran to allow its citizens to exercise their right to protest in peace.

“South Africa firmly believes that the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and freedom of association are universal human rights that must be upheld without exception,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

This comes in the wake of countrywide protests that have erupted, with citizens demonstrating dissent against the government and Iranian security forces brutally cracking down on the protestors.

CNN reported on Thursday that at least 2,400 demonstrators had been killed since the start of the crackdown.

The protests were sparked by a deepening economic crisis that has evolved into a widespread anti-government movement. The events have been described as the largest uprising since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

We call on the Iranian authorities to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest in peace. — SA Presidency

The South African Presidency released a statement on Thursday, saying that the government is following the developments in Iran with concern.

“The reports of unrest and the subsequent loss of life are concerning, and South Africa urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

“We therefore call on the Iranian authorities to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest in peace.”

Earlier this week, the DA called on international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola to report Iran to the UN Human Rights Council “for blatant human rights abuses in the deadly suppression of civilian protests”.