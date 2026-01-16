ActionSA cries foul as Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo faces arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionsSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has offered to hand himself over to police.

According a statement released on Friday, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said Khumalo made a decision to voluntarily hand himself over to police after leaks from within the police service about a plan to arrest him.

Beaumont said Khumalo, who was host of the anti-drug television show Sizok’thola, was present during a police raid at the home of a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong last year. Unlicensed ammunition was allegedly discovered.

“The suspect was arrested but later released without appearing in court, and the ammunition was reportedly returned to him,” Beaumont said.

The party claimed the suspect later laid a false assault charge against Khumalo. “Remarkably, this is what police are acting on.”

South Africans are well aware corrupt elements within the SA Police Service too often allow criminals to walk free while targeting those who actively fight crime — Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chair

ActionSA believes the alleged suspect is linked to a drug-dealing team involving police officers, and there are investigations in this regard by the party and Khumalo.

“This is another round of harassment in retaliation by criminals for his war on criminality in Ekurhuleni. This experience is not new to Khumalo, and South Africans are well aware corrupt elements within the SA Police Service too often allow criminals to walk free while targeting those who actively fight crime.”

The party will accompany Khumalo when he hands himself over on Monday as an act of unity and warning to police that the party will monitor the process closely, said Beaumont.

“We will not hesitate to expose any corrupt network behind these actions.”

