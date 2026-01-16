Crime intel boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo refuses to name cops under suspicion of collusion with cartels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PA MP Ashley Sauls is a member of the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo.

Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was asked on Friday to name the police officials in Gauteng he claims are working with cartels but declined to identify individuals, citing legal constraints.

On Thursday, Khumalo alleged that almost all SAPS members in Gauteng are working with organised crime syndicates. He was testifying before the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating corruption within the criminal justice system.

His testimony sparked fierce debate on Friday.

EFF leader Julius Malema demanded that Khumalo provide the names of the senior managers and politicians alleged to be in league with these syndicates.

Khumalo declined to identify individuals, citing legal constraints.

“As per the legal framework, we are not allowed to identify the subjects of an investigation until that investigation is finalised,” he explained.

It is not correct for you to make a blanket statement like that without the evidence to back it up here. To say you are going to investigate after making such a claim is a reckless and irresponsible statement — Ashley Sauls. Patriotic Alliance MP to Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo

His refusal drew sharp criticism from Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls. When Khumalo failed to provide a specific number for the officers involved, Sauls referred to his testimony as “reckless”.

“It is not correct for you to make a blanket statement like that without the evidence to back it up here,” Sauls said. “To say you are going to investigate after making such a claim is a reckless and irresponsible statement.”

Sauls proceeded to grill Khumalo on the alleged involvement of high-ranking figures. He asked Khumalo, “Is [suspended police minister] Senzo Mchunu corrupt?” and followed up by asking if Mchunu was “part of the cartels”.

Khumalo avoided a direct “yes” or “no” answer, stating only that “the involvement of Mchunu is only indirect, based on links with the cartel under investigation”.

When Sauls posed the same questions about suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, Khumalo again didn’t provide a direct answer, maintaining that neither man had been formally charged.

Proceedings continue.

