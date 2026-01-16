Khumalo compares professional rift with Sibiya to ‘romantic relationship that had stages’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo said suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, pictured, does not have the necessary expertise for a high-ranking role in law enforcement. File image

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has compared his professional relationship with suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya to a “romantic relationship that had stages” before it ultimately soured.

Khumalo faced questions from members of parliament’s ad-hoc committee on Thursday after his formal testimony.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and the infiltration of criminal cartels into the justice system, a probe that has placed Khumalo and Sibiya at the centre of the controversy.

A major point of contention involves the management of high-level investigation dockets. Khumalo has accused Sibiya of undermining the political killings task team (PKTT) by repeatedly ordering the transfer of files between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

During the session, MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo asked Khumalo for his assessment of Sibiya’s character.

“Are you a brave man?” Nomvalo asked. “When Sibiya was here he analysed your character with ease and was clearly under no fear. If we give you the opportunity to analyse Sibiya’s character, what would you say?”

The day he was promoted to the same rank with a different designation, that is when the working relationship changed — Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo

Khumalo responded by questioning Sibiya’s professional competence, saying he lacks the necessary expertise for a high-ranking role in law enforcement.

“In terms of work, he is a person who does not possess the necessary skills, especially at that level, to lead such a critical directorate where he is in charge of crime intelligence and the detective side of the police service,” Khumalo said.

When asked to rate Sibiya’s credibility and integrity, Khumalo was equally blunt: “He won’t make it above 50%.”

Addressing their personal history, Khumalo clarified that he never had a friendship with Sibiya, but rather a professional bond that shifted significantly over time.

“There is no personal relationship. As for our official relationship, I used to define it like a romantic relationship that has stages.”

He explained their work history: “When I was appointed lieutenant-general and divisional commissioner of crime intelligence, Sibiya was a major-general in charge of organised crime.

“He would be in my office regularly because we worked closely with organised crime and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks,” Khumalo said. “I was his senior, and the work was easier.”

Khumalo claimed the dynamic shifted the moment Sibiya was promoted to an equal rank.

“The day he was promoted to the same rank with a different designation, that is when the working relationship changed,” he said.

Khumalo revealed that a six-hour meeting was held with the national commissioner as mediator to resolve their differences, but he claimed they never received a clear explanation for the friction from Sibiya’s side.

When asked directly if he trusts Sibiya, Khumalo’s answer was “no.”

