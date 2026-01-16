MK Party calls for Hawks probe into Steenhuisen and Aucamp over lion bone trade allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The MK Party has called for an urgent and comprehensive investigation into serious allegations involving minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen, minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Willie Aucamp and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced on Thursday that the party has asked the Hawks to probe claims of “the alleged facilitation and participation in the commercial trading of lion bones for private and commercial interests”.

“These allegations, which have entered the public domain following recent disclosures by Dr Dion George, raise grave concerns relating to corruption, abuse of political influence and conduct inconsistent with ethical governance and environmental responsibility,” said Ndhlela.

He said the allegations further exposed “the hollowness of the DA’s long-standing posture as a party of clean governance”.

The call follows confirmation that axed minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George’s complaint with the public protector against his successor Aucamp and Steenhuisen triggered a preliminary assessment by the public watchdog.

In his complaint, George alleges Aucamp failed to disclose personal commercial interests, creating a conflict of interest and a breach of the Executive Ethics Code.

He further raises concerns about policy and administrative decisions taken under Aucamp’s leadership, including the withdrawal of abalone protection at the recent CITES summit and the failure to renew a task team mandate linked to the phasing out of captive lion breeding.

George also alleges unlawful interference in the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment by Steenhuisen, questions the circumstances surrounding his removal as minister and claims that Aucamp’s appointment did not align with the intent of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The Office of the Public Protector has confirmed that it is currently assessing whether the complaint falls within its mandate and has sought clarification on whether some of the communications cited were made in an official capacity.

No individual, regardless of political standing, should be shielded from scrutiny or accountability. — MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela

No findings have been made against Aucamp or Steenhuisen at this stage.

Meanwhile, George’s legal team is reportedly challenging a complaint lodged against him by Aucamp with the public protector alleging abuse of state resources.

His lawyers argue that the public protector cannot lawfully investigate George as he no longer holds public office.

Ndhlela said the MK Party had also taken note of an existing complaint against Steenhuisen before parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

“The initial ethics complaint against Steenhuisen relates to the abuse of public office and the misrepresentation of cabinet and government positions at the Oval Office for narrow party-political benefit,” he said.

In light of George’s complain, the MK Party will formally submit additional representations to the committee, including representations against Aucamp, to ensure that all ethical concerns are properly placed before parliament in the public interest, he said.

The party further called on the public protector to cooperate fully with the Hawks in examining George’s complaint.

“No individual, regardless of political standing, should be shielded from scrutiny or accountability,” said Ndhlela.

Ndhlela added that the unfolding developments reflected broader concerns about the GNU.

“These developments further confirm that the so-called GNU is not a people-centred project but an elite arrangement, increasingly exposed as serving narrow interests rather than the needs of South Africans,” he said.

Ndhlela said the MK Party will continue to “expose corruption, challenge elite impunity, and defend the sovereignty, resources and dignity of the people of South Africa”.