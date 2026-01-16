WATCH LIVE | Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo continues testimony at parliamentary ad hoc committee

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is on Friday continuing his testimony at parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system.
TimesLIVE
Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is on Friday continuing his testimony at parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system.
TimesLIVE
1
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.