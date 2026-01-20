McBride explains motives behind the ‘Phahlane task team’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has clarified the motives behind the “Phahlane task team”, a specialised unit established to investigate corruption allegations against former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane.

The investigation’s primary focus included the construction of Phahlane’s multimillion-rand home, the procurement of luxury vehicles and the controversial acquisition by the police service of 3D panoramic cameras.

McBride appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system on Tuesday.

His testimony follows claims by previous witnesses, including KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, suspended police ministry chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde and Phahlane himself, that the task team was a politically motivated plan designed to prevent Phahlane’s permanent appointment as national commissioner.

Nkabinde previously alleged that the team was a collaboration between McBride, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu and various figures linked to the DA and AfriForum.

Testifying before the committee, McBride dismissed these claims, explaining that the team was formed out of necessity after his 2016 reinstatement to Ipid.

“At the time I returned to office, two of my main investigators had been dismissed,” McBride told the committee. “We had to scrape together what we had to get investigations moving again.”

McBride noted that upon his return, Ipid was inundated with complaints, including those against Phahlane. He assigned Mahlangu to the case. According to McBride, Mahlangu eventually suggested bringing in Nkabinde — who was then completing an investigators’ course — to assist due to a severe manpower shortage.

“It colloquially became known as the ‘Phahlane Task Team’ simply because that was their focus,” McBride added.

When questioned about the specific scope of the probe, McBride revealed that the team was looking into systemic corruption, specifically the procurement of defective forensic equipment.

“Instead of specialised brushes to dust for fingerprints, paintbrushes were purchased,” McBride said. “Paintbrushes wipe off fingerprints rather than revealing them. There were also issues with the quality of chemicals used. There were a number of problems.”

McBride further clarified that the complaints against Phahlane predated his own arrival at Ipid. These allegations involved the disappearance of seized exhibits, including rhino horns and illegal narcotics, which allegedly found their way back onto the streets.

At the time of these disappearances, Phahlane served as the head of forensic services, where his department was responsible for the safekeeping and testing of such substances.

McBride confirmed that both the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union and O’Sullivan had lodged complaints.

“O’Sullivan had already begun investigating the rate at which Phahlane’s house was built, using Google Earth images and cost breakdowns,” McBride said. “He possessed evidence that supported existing suspicions.”

When asked why it was classified a task team, McBride said it was investigating systemic corruption, saying it was similar to the Marikana task team.

