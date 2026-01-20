Old CV, refusal to disclose job, ‘funny faces’: McBride’s testimony sparks tension in parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ipid head Robert McBride in a previous appearance at the commission. /Masi Losi

The testimony of former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride before parliament’s ad hoc committee kicked off on a contentious note on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

McBride appeared before the committee to address his role in overseeing investigations into police misconduct, as well as allegations made against him regarding the abuse of state resources and alleged compromising of Ipid investigations.

The proceedings hit an immediate snag when evidence leader Norman Arendse asked McBride about his current job and the details of the CV submitted to the committee. McBride admitted the CV was not updated and stated he could not disclose his place of employment.

This refusal sparked a backlash from MPs who demanded a justification for his lack of transparency and his failure to provide a current professional record.

In his defence, McBride claimed he was legally prohibited from disclosing his current role, citing a law that required him to maintain confidentiality. He further noted that he did not have the capacity to update his CV before the hearing.

I don’t know why this information should be withheld in parliament; you can even Google it — ANC MP Xola Nqola

While McBride didn’t want to disclose his job, he was reportedly appointed as the head of the foreign branch of the State Security Agency (SSA) in 2020 for a three-year term but was suspended in July 2021 after a failed operation in Mozambique.

ANC MP Xola Nqola questioned the logic of withholding information that is easily accessible.

“I don’t know why this information should be withheld in parliament; you can even Google it,” Nqola said. “It is public information where he works.”

ActionSA MP Dereleen James echoed the sentiments, pointing out that his appointment as director of the SSA’s foreign branch was widely publicised.

“It’s all over. Why couldn’t he answer a simple question?” she asked. Beyond the paperwork, McBride’s demeanor also drew fire. EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys criticised his preparation and his attitude towards the committee.

“You can’t be in the position you are in and not give us an updated CV. It’s wrong. Even to address us in the manner you do is wrong,” Mathys said.

Nqola called out the witness for making “funny gestures” and laughing while members asked questions. McBride denied any misconduct, asserting that he had remained in the same position throughout his testimony and was not making “funny reactions”.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.https://t.co/aLIs5Dhf0Z — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 20, 2026

Committee chair Soviet Lekganyane pressed McBride on whether a specific rule truly prevented him from disclosing his workplace. McBride responded that, in his experience with court cases, permission is usually required from the director-general, and arrangements are typically made with prosecutors to avoid such questions.

DA MP Ian Cameron sought to clarify the legal framework, citing the Intelligence Services Act of 2002.

“The restriction on state security employees disclosing their role is primarily rooted in the Intelligence Services Act of 2002, particularly through its regulations regarding confidentiality and protection of identity,” Cameron said.

Despite the rocky start and the procedural delays, the proceedings continued.

TimesLIVE