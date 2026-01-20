Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Ipid head Robert McBride appears before ad hoc committee

The State Security Agency director of the foreign branch, Robert McBride, has been suspended.
Former Ipid head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo. (Alon Skuy)

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride is on Tuesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Related Articles