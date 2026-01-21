Booysens court shooting exposes ‘deadly security failures’, Gauteng legislature hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A body lies on the staircase at Booysens magistrate's court after a shooting that left two people dead.

The fatal shooting outside the Booysens magistrate’s court in Johannesburg has exposed what the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has described as serious and deadly security failures at a key justice facility.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said two people were killed and three others injured when armed suspects opened fire at the entrance of the court on Tuesday.

The court is a national key point and a legally designated gun-free zone.

In a statement, the committee said it was “deeply disturbed” that armed suspects were able to approach the court and unleash gunfire in an area meant to be secure.

“These failures are not minor oversights; they are costly and, in this case, they have cost lives. The committee insists that the security company be held fully accountable for its role in this breach,” said the committee.

It added that such a “grave lapse” raised urgent questions about security protocols and the performance of the contracted private security company responsible for safeguarding the premises.

This reckless act of violence represents a direct attack on the rule of law and public safety, demonstrating a growing boldness among criminals who show no regard for human life or the authority of state institutions — Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety

The committee said the incident was part of a worrying pattern, citing similar incidents at the Athlone, Mitchells Plain and Wynberg magistrate’s courts in the Western Cape, and an incident at the Melmoth court in KwaZulu-Natal, all within the past 12 months.

“This reckless act of violence represents a direct attack on the rule of law and public safety, demonstrating a growing boldness among criminals who show no regard for human life or the authority of state institutions,” said the committee.

The legislature also reiterated its long-standing concern about the proliferation of illegal firearms in Gauteng.

“The ease with which firearms are accessed and used to commit violent crimes strengthens our call for decisive, co-ordinated action toward achieving a gun-free Gauteng, supported by stronger intelligence-led policing and tighter firearm controls.”

Law enforcement agencies were urged to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

The committee extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a full and speedy recovery to those injured, calling on members of the public with information that may assist investigations to come forward.

