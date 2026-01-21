City of Tshwane rejects DA claims over budget cuts and blackouts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The metro rejected claims that Tshwane was facing a withholding of funds by National Treasury. File photo

The City of Tshwane has rejected claims by the DA that recent budget adjustments are worsening service delivery failures, accusing the party of misrepresenting the city’s financial position and attempting to appoint blame for infrastructure problems.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya’s spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said the DA was using exaggerated claims and deliberate misrepresentation after a media briefing by former mayor Cilliers Brink.

Brink had linked prolonged electricity outages and financial strain at the metro to recent budget decisions, suggesting hundreds of millions were being cut from departments, including electricity services.

Mgobozi disagreed with the claims, saying the city was not implementing blanket cuts of R777m, as alleged by the DA.

He said departments were asked to identify savings amounting to about R316m on non-strategic line items and non-strategic overtime in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

According to Mgobozi, the adjustment is intended to fund the first phase of salary back pay owed to municipal workers, saying it comes from a liability in a wage dispute dating back to 2021 when Tshwane was governed by a DA-led administration.

There is no ongoing threat, no withholding of funds and no unresolved engagement with National Treasury — Samkelo Mgobozi, spokesperson for Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya

“The back pay obligation was not provided for in the original budget. The city refused to honour agreed increases at the time and instead pursued a court exemption. It lost the case,” Mgobozi said.

Mgobozi said the original liability of about R450m had escalated to about R1.5bn due to delays and litigation, and renewed calls for legal action would risk further instability without guaranteeing a different outcome.

The metro also rejected claims that Tshwane was facing a withholding of funds by National Treasury.

Mgobozi said the city had responded to correspondence regarding equitable share transfers and Treasury had since confirmed its satisfaction, releasing the December tranche in full.

“There is no ongoing threat, no withholding of funds and no unresolved engagement with National Treasury,” he said.

Mgobozi accused the DA of conflating unrelated issues including wage back pay, electricity outages, water tanker expenditure and Treasury correspondence to portray the administration as incompetent.

He said the decline of Tshwane’s electricity infrastructure stemmed from years of insufficient investment and postponed maintenance, and could not be blamed on an administration that has been in power for just over a year.

Mgobozi said: “The multiparty coalition government remains focused on stabilising the city, honouring commitments to employees, protecting essential services and addressing the serious challenges inherited from previous administrations.”

TimesLIVE