Education transformation must begin in early grades, says Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the 2026 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, OR Tambo Hall, in Boksburg, Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an aggressive approach to transforming the education sector through interventions such as the ramping up of mother-tongue-based bilingual education.

He conceded that mother-tongue-based bilingual education faces many challenges, which include resource constraints and negative attitudes towards African languages. He, however, stood his ground, saying that these hurdles can be overcome through sustained advocacy and mobilisation across society.

“Globally, strong literacy and numeracy outcomes are rooted in learners’ mother tongues. Our own data confirms the historical advantage this approach has afforded English and Afrikaans learners.

“Since 1996, our constitution has enshrined multilingualism as a social, educational and economic norm. By the end of 2025, nearly 12,000 schools had access to mother-tongue-based bilingual education.”

By investing in foundational learning, we are building a resilient education system that can sustain learning, adapt to shocks and equip every child with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world — President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president said the mission to strengthen foundational learning could be achieved through the continued and expanded rollout of mother-tongue-based bilingual education.

Should the country fail to get it right at the outset, the commitment to a resilient and capable education system would not be realised.

“It must begin where it matters most: in the early grades, where the foundations for all future learning are laid. Strengthening early grade reading and numeracy is a national priority and moral imperative. When children do not learn to read for meaning or to work confidently with numbers by the end of the foundation phase, the cost is borne by the entire education system.”

Ramaphosa hailed his administration for intensifying its focus on evidence-based teaching of literacy and numeracy. He said the government was working to ensure that every classroom was supported by a coherent curriculum and well-trained teachers.

“And that every classroom has high-quality, age-appropriate, grade-specific and culturally relevant learning and teaching support materials. By investing in foundational learning, we are building a resilient education system that can sustain learning, adapt to shocks and equip every child with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

Over 66% of learners who qualified for admission to bachelor’s studies came from no-fee schools — Ramaphosa

The president described education as the engine of development, saying it is how citizens can be lifted out of poverty and how inequality can be overcome.

“The National Development Plan envisages an education system in which all learners are equipped with strong foundational skills in literacy, numeracy and science. This enables them to succeed in later years of schooling and to participate meaningfully in the economy and in society.”

The president referred to collaborative initiatives with international partners to bolster education success, citing being part of the heads of states network on foundational learning — a platform formed during the recent G20 education meetings, which brought together India, Brazil and South Africa.

“We also stand to benefit immensely from the lessons of our Brics partners, enabling us to confront shared challenges and advance our common mission to strengthen foundational learning,” he said.

Reflecting on the recently announced matric results, Ramaphosa said the outcomes reinforced their view that without a strong foundation, inequality re-emerges later in the schooling system.

“Perhaps the most profound achievement of the class of 2025 is what I would describe as a silent revolution. Over 66% of learners who qualified for admission to bachelor’s studies came from no-fee schools. This means we are making great advances in our struggle against poverty.

“It means that over 200,000 learners from the poorest households now have access to higher education and the possibilities it presents. Over half a million learners who are social grant recipients attained the National Senior Certification. Of these, 250,000 qualified for admission to bachelor studies.”

However, the president said it was distressing that nearly 500,000 children who entered Grade 1 in 2014 left school before reaching their matric year in 2025.

“We need to pay attention to the reasons learners drop out — from financial pressure to poor academic performance to increasing domestic responsibilities — and provide psychosocial support to those facing challenges in their home situation.

“While there is much focus on matric results, solid foundations in early learning — from birth to nine years — is essential. It provides the foundational knowledge, skills and attitudes required for successful onward learning and for lifelong development,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also paid respect to the recent lives lost in a scholar transport tragedy, emphasising the need to act and ensure that scholar transport is safe and reliable.

Twelve children lost their lives on their way to school when a minibus collided with a truck.

“We cannot accept that young lives are put at risk as they seek the growth and enrichment that an education provides. We cannot let this tragedy pass,” Ramaphosa said.

“As we gather here, our nation is consumed by sorrow. We mourn this loss deeply and extend our condolences to the families, teachers and classmates of the children who lost their lives. We wish those who were injured a speedy recovery.”