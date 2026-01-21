POLL | Do MPs and ministers deserve a pay hike or should public service come before higher salaries?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a new round of salary increases for public office-bearers including MPs and ministers after recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.
The increases are:
- 3.8% for members of the national and provincial executives and legislatures; and
- 4.1% for judges and certain other officials.
This has reignited debate about pay for politicians at a time when many South Africans are feeling the pinch.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.