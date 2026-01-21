Politics

POLL | Do MPs and ministers deserve a pay hike or should public service come before higher salaries?

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The National Minimum Wage Commission is inviting written representations from all interested stakeholders in preparation for adjustments to the national minimum wage in 2024. Stock image.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for members of national and provincial executives and legislatures, judges and certain other officials. Stock image. (123RF/ garagestock)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a new round of salary increases for public office-bearers including MPs and ministers after recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

The increases are:

  • 3.8% for members of the national and provincial executives and legislatures; and
  • 4.1% for judges and certain other officials.

This has reignited debate about pay for politicians at a time when many South Africans are feeling the pinch.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

McBride claims crime intelligence ‘infiltrated’ Ipid

2

‘Liar and greedy’: McBride slams Nkabinde’s testimony

3

Lesufi confirms expired licence of taxi driver, vows crackdown after Vanderbijlpark crash kills 12 children

4

Access to ECD remains a headache, says Gwarube at education lekgotla

5

POLL | As a parent, what vetting steps do you take before trusting scholar transport with your child?

Related Articles